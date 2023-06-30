Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.39 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.91%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

