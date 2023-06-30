Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

