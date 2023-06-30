Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %

CUK stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.