Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Free Report) traded down 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 17,354,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 2,510,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Down 15.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

