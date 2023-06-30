Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVAT stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 10,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,856. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies

(Free Report)

See Also

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.