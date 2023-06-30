CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBB Bancorp
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.