CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

