CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.