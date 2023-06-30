CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

