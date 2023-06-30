CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.49 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

