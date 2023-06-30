CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.54 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.