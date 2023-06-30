CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.58 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 24.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

