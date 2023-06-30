CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $477.23 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

