CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,595 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $200.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

