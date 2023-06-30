Centrifuge One Day Volume Reaches $452,341.51 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $452,341.51 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26699511 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $501,842.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

