CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 0.1%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €88.80 ($96.52) and last traded at €89.10 ($96.85). 2,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €89.20 ($96.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWC shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.