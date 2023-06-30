CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $74.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CF. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,026. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

