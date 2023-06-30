Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wolfe Research

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.