Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 469,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 102,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 202,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

