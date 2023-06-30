Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. Legacy Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,977,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
