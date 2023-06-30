Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,316. The firm has a market cap of $647.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.