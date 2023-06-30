Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $921,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 49,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

