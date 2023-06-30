Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.