Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.32. 269,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,174,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $660.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.