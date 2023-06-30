Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.32. 269,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,174,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $660.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
