Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $1.06. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 399,782 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 609,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

