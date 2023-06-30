Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Cintas by 148.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 14.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.60. 67,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $363.59 and a 1 year high of $497.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

