Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Circa Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

