Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.32. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

