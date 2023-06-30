Citigroup Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $145.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 182,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 48.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

