Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 9,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

