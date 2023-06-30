Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,729,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,414,742. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

