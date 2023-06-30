ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,166 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,412,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,083,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,288. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

