Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New $529,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $255.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average is $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

