Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

