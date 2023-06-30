Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

