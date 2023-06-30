Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 220 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.