Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

DHR opened at $237.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.