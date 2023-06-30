Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 423,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,882. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
