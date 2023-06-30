Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.40. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 19,700 shares.

Colonial Coal International Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 30.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.74 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

