Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,524,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,029,000 after acquiring an additional 335,506 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 60,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 44,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.