Comparing ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) & Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conn’s and ICZOOM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conn’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conn’s currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.67%. Given Conn’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conn’s is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.6% of Conn’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of ICZOOM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Conn’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Conn’s and ICZOOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conn’s -7.84% -17.54% -5.29% ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conn’s and ICZOOM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conn’s $1.34 billion 0.07 -$59.29 million ($4.21) -0.89 ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICZOOM Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conn’s.

Summary

Conn’s beats ICZOOM Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conn's



Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses. Its stores also provide consumer electronics comprising LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, 8K televisions, video game consoles, gaming products, and home theater and portable audio equipment; and home office products, including computers, tablets, monitors, and accessories. In addition, the company offers short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers; and product support services, which comprise next-day delivery and installation services, credit insurance products, product repair services, and repair service agreements. It operates retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Conn's, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About ICZOOM Group



ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

