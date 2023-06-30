Comparing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) & Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Lottery.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $285.40 million 1.33 $22.30 million $0.71 20.42 Lottery.com $6.78 million 1.55 -$60.00 million ($0.56) -0.37

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 7.08% -43.27% 7.84% Lottery.com -755.16% -40.77% -26.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Lottery.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lottery.com

(Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. The company is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.