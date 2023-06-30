Comparing United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Global Water Resources pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Water Resources has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Utilities Group and Global Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.22 billion 3.86 $248.94 million N/A N/A Global Water Resources $47.83 million 6.37 $5.51 million $0.30 42.52

Profitability

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources.

This table compares United Utilities Group and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Global Water Resources 14.81% 13.08% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Utilities Group and Global Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Utilities Group currently has a consensus target price of $1,043.75, indicating a potential upside of 4,061.68%. Global Water Resources has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given United Utilities Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Utilities Group is more favorable than Global Water Resources.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats United Utilities Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

