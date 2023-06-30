Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

