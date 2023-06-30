Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.
Concentrix Trading Down 3.2 %
Concentrix stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Concentrix has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
