Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. Concentrix's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Down 3.2 %

Concentrix stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Concentrix has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

About Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 52.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

