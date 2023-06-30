Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Trading 23.8% Higher

Shares of Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Free Report) were up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Trading Up 23.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.98. The company has a market cap of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Company Profile

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

