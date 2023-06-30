Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $466.55

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.55 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.87). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 462.50 ($5.88), with a volume of 108,978 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.50) to GBX 595 ($7.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of £761.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,072.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 483.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.51.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.
