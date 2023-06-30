Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $466.55

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.55 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.87). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 462.50 ($5.88), with a volume of 108,978 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.50) to GBX 595 ($7.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £761.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,072.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 483.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.51.

Insider Transactions at Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($12,053.40). Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

See Also

