Conflux Market Cap Hits $606.26 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $606.26 million and approximately $146.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,438.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00349849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00976677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00551307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00174401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,066,604 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,836,722.2548137 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21408237 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $87,969,551.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

