Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.23

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.23 and traded as low as $73.20. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $73.61, with a volume of 12,800,366 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

