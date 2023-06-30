Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 1.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.