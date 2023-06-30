Contrasting Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) & Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A -59.61% -46.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 4.43 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.95) -1.84

This table compares Innate Pharma and Cognition Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cognition Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innate Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Cognition Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 414.29%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH4501, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH65, a tetra-specific proprietary antibody. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

